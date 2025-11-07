Türkiye’s TAI partners with BAE Systems to advance unmanned air technologies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s aviation and defense company, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with defense giant BAE Systems to collaborate on uncrewed air systems and related technologies.

Announcing the partnership on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday, TAI said the agreement aims to explore joint opportunities in the development of future unmanned aerial systems, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The deal follows a similar MoU signed last month between TAI and Airbus to enhance defense cooperation.

TAI, a leading player in Türkiye’s defense industry, is known for producing the country’s first indigenous fighter jet KAAN, the Hurjet jet trainer, as well as locally developed helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

