Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have reportedly caused an estimated $20 billion in damage to Russian military assets in just seven months, the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

Since their creation in 2024, the specialized drone unit has conducted over 832,000 sorties, striking more than 168,000 enemy targets. Among the equipment destroyed were 532 tanks, around 2,500 guns and howitzers, nearly 7,700 vehicles, and more than 5,500 motorcycles. Drone operators also reportedly eliminated over 50,000 Russian personnel, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The forces have carried out more than 350 attacks on targets within Russian territory, including air defense systems, radar installations, military factories, and oil refineries. Notable strikes include a Russian S-300V radar in Donetsk, a TOR missile system, and a 50N6E radar of the S-350 Vityaz on January 1, as well as the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar.

Established as a separate branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces integrate aerial, maritime, and ground drones to provide asymmetric deterrence, compensating for shortages in aviation and artillery.

