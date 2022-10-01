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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, expressed confidence in its growth prospects over the coming years, citing strong demand for computing power and advanced semiconductors driven by the global AI boom.04 Jun 2026-09:16
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China has sentenced former defense ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu to death with a two-year reprieve.09 May 2026-09:35
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A former senior executive at major Chinese state-owned power company Datang Group has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over corruption-related charges, according to state media reports.01 Apr 2026-13:49
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Archaeologists in Luoyang, Henan Province, have unearthed a large state-run granary from the Northern Wei Dynasty (386–534).19 Jan 2026-12:45
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Taiwan prosecutors raided the homes of former TSMC senior executive Wei-Jen Lo after the chipmaker accused him of leaking trade secrets. Computers, USB drives, and other evidence were seized, and a court approved the confiscation of Lo’s shares and real estate.28 Nov 2025-10:57
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