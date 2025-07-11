Wimbledon men’s semifinals: Sinner, Alcaraz aim for final Berth as Djokovic, Fritz stand in the way

The Wimbledon men’s singles semifinals are underway with top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz each seeking a shot at the final, but legends Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz stand in their way.

World No. 1 Sinner, still flawless through the tournament, faces off against six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in a highly anticipated rematch of their French Open semifinal just weeks ago, where the Italian triumphed in straight sets, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on American star Taylor Fritz, who is riding a hot streak and chasing his first Wimbledon final appearance after claiming the Lexus Westbourne Open title in June.

Semifinal Match Schedule (Friday, July 11):

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz – 8:30 a.m. ET

Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic -10:10 a.m. ET

Location: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London

Broadcast: ESPN | ESPN+ | Disney+

Alcaraz is hoping to reach his third straight Wimbledon final, while Djokovic, now 38, seeks his eighth career Wimbledon title and redemption for his recent Grand Slam losses to both Sinner and Alcaraz.

