Swiatek inflicts 6-0 6-0 defeat on Anisimova to win Wimbledon

Poland's Iga Swiatek ruthlessly took advantage of American opponent Amanda Anisimova's nerves to win her maiden Wimbledon title, with the 6-0 6-0 victory taking just 57 minutes, News.az reports citing BBC Sport.

Swiatek, 24, was also playing in her first final at the All England Club but looked more assured from the very start.

No woman had won a Wimbledon with a double bagel - the name given to a victory without dropping a game - since 1911.

It is the sixth Grand Slam victory of Swiatek's career, having won on each of her appearances in major finals.

"It seems super surreal," said Swiatek, whose five previous titles came on clay or hard courts.

"Honestly, I didn't even dream of winning Wimbledon because it was way too far.

"I feel like I'm an experienced player, having won other Slams, but I didn't expect this."