There were no initial reports of casualties or material damage, and no tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning Center.
6.6-magnitude quake strikes northeast Papua New Guinea
- 20 May 2025 19:29
- 20 May 2025 19:32
- World
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 111 km NE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea at 2025-05-20 15:05:59 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 53.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.50 degrees south latitude and 144.90 degrees east longitude.