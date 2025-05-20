6.6-magnitude quake strikes northeast Papua New Guinea

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 jolted 111 km NE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea at 2025-05-20 15:05:59 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The epicenter, with a depth of 53.0 km, was initially determined to be at 3.50 degrees south latitude and 144.90 degrees east longitude.

There were no initial reports of casualties or material damage, and no tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning Center.

