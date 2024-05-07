Argentina welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation process
Argentina welcomes the border delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.“The Argentine Republic welcomes the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on border delimitation on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration and considers that this is not only a fundamental step towards peace in the Caucasus region, but also confirms the value of peaceful resolution of the conflict through negotiations,” the statement reads.