Armenian premier voices readiness to conclude peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said the time has come to incorporate the agreements reached with Azerbaijan into a peace treaty and sign it.

“Despite all challenges, Armenia believes that the true and most desirable companion of democracy is a long-lasting and stable peace,” Pashinyan said at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.“My government has taken its share of responsibility for this. We have recently reached an agreement with Azerbaijan to begin the process of demarcating our interstate borders based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. This means that during the demarcation we simply have to reproduce the administrative borders between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan, which, according to the Alma-Ata Declaration, become state borders,” he added.Pashinyan stressed that they are ready to move towards the implementation of the agreements reached.

