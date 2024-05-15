Azerbaijan, Georgia eye developing new energy security project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia explored the prospects for development of a new energy security project.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.As part of his visit to Tbilisi, Minister Shahbazov held a meeting with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili.During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral and regionally important issues on the agenda of energy cooperation between the two countries.“Within the visit to Georgia, we had a fruitful meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili on bilateral and regionally important issues on the agenda of our energy cooperation. We evaluated the development of our large-scale new energy security project based on Azerbaijan-Georgia friendship and strategic partnership. We expressed our solidarity in strengthening the activity and speeding up the process on the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.

