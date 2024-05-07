Azerbaijan, Slovakia sign documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico signed the “Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Slovak Republic”.Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Kaliňák signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic in the field of Military-Technical Cooperation”.Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov and Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Kaliňák signed the “Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic on Defense Cooperation”.

