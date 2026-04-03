US, NATO launch major Europe drills to boost deterrence

Dubbed “Sword 26,” the drills will test combat readiness and the integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Sword 26 tests our lethality and ability to harness data and AI-enabled warfare at scale to operate with NATO allies,” said Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of US Army Europe and Africa. He added that the exercises underscore the alliance’s commitment to collective defense and regional security.

Scheduled to run from late April through May 2026, the exercises will take place across eight European countries, including Germany, Poland, Finland, Estonia and Lithuania. Around 6,000 US troops and 9,500 allied personnel will take part, deploying more than 1,000 pieces of equipment, from drones to Patriot missile systems.

The drills will also focus on testing AI-driven command and control, multi-domain operations and counter-drone capabilities.

Previously known as DEFENDER (Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness), the exercise has been renamed “Sword 26” to reflect a strategic shift. Officials said the change signals a move away from large-scale troop deployments from the US to Europe toward greater reliance on forces already stationed in the region. The exercise aims to validate NATO’s regional defense plans and strengthen its Eastern Flank deterrence efforts.