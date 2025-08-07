Azerbaijan and Armenia reach breakthrough: Peace agreement text to be initialed in washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

A politically and historically significant event is expected to take place soon in Washington — the initialing of the peace agreement text between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, News.Az reports citing Caliber.Az.

This step signifies that both parties have reached a consensus on all provisions of the draft treaty and will officially confirm their agreement with its content.

Initialing is an important diplomatic procedure which, although not equivalent to the final signing of the agreement, affirms the completion of the text negotiation phase. In international practice, it indicates the parties' readiness to proceed toward concluding a full and legally binding peace treaty.

At the same time, the formal signing of the peace agreement may occur only after a nationwide referendum is held in Armenia in 2026 regarding constitutional amendments.

