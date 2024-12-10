Azerbaijan and Armenia: Two profound contrasts the West refuses to acknowledge

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov



This Monday, Yerevan hosted a meeting of the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Ironically, discussions on human rights and legal issues were held in a country where the concept of rights is virtually nonexistent.

Earlier this year, Azerbaijan withdrew from PACE due to unjust and disrespectful treatment towards our country, including the refusal to confirm the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation. PACE unleashed a torrent of criticism against Baku, citing alleged human rights violations, lack of democracy, and, most notably, Azerbaijan’s decision not to invite this biased European structure to observe presidential elections.Now, human rights are being discussed in the "most democratic" country in the region—Armenia. Unfortunately, Azerbaijan knows all too well how Armenia interprets concepts like democracy and human rights. Armenia is a country where hatred based on ethnicity, race, and religion is deeply ingrained in societal norms. If PACE and other Western admirers see Armenian nationalism and xenophobia as signs of democracy, then there’s little left to ask them.A recent incident underscores this reality: a Georgian citizen of Azerbaijani descent was denied entry to Armenia after an emergency landing. Calling it a "scandal" might be an overstatement, as such actions by the Armenian side are accepted by the so-called democratic world as par for the course. The aircraft carrying Georgian activist Samira Bayramova made an emergency landing in Yerevan due to weather conditions."Due to poor weather, the plane heading to Tbilisi made an emergency landing at Yerevan airport. I, a Georgian citizen, was not allowed to enter the country. They said, 'Your ethnicity is problematic.' Why should we be part of this conflict? This contradicts the democratic claims of Nikol Pashinyan," Bayramova wrote on social media.While Bayramova’s desire to remain neutral in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict reflects her personal perspective, it reveals a lack of understanding of the conflict’s essence. It’s worth noting that Bayramova had previously celebrated simplified travel between Georgia and Armenia on social media. Perhaps now she understands that her Azerbaijani surname renders such enthusiasm misplaced—Armenia remains off-limits to her.Meanwhile, in Baku, a visitor named Kristina Karapetyan, with an Armenian surname from her former husband, enjoyed a peaceful and pleasant stay. A former volleyball player of Moldovan nationality, she faced no scrutiny at passport control, her hotel, or any other venue where her Armenian surname might have been noticed. Karapetyan even shared her experience on social media, expressing her surprise:"I was warned about possible issues due to my surname in Azerbaijan. However, none arose. Smiles, friendliness, politeness, and respect are universal keys to people’s hearts. I’d love to return in the summer," she said in a video filmed during her walk along the Baku Boulevard.Kristina Karapetyan is not the only visitor with an Armenian surname to have been warmly welcomed in Azerbaijan. Armenian names frequently appear on the rosters of international sports delegations hosted in Azerbaijan. Many will recall how Azerbaijan’s president personally awarded a silver medal to an Armenian athlete during the European Games. This act sent a clear message to both Azerbaijani society and the global community: Azerbaijan warmly welcomes anyone who comes in peace.These two contrasting examples illustrate the realities of our region. To the European parliamentarians gathered in Yerevan: Armenia is not a democratic country. It is a nation where hatred is instilled from childhood, and any mention of Azerbaijan or Turkey triggers a surge of negative emotions. Consider the disgraceful incident during the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, where an Azerbaijani flag was burned—a deeply offensive act not only to Azerbaijan but also to the international sporting community. Yet, thanks to Armenia's Western patrons, the incident was swept under the rug. Not only were no sanctions imposed against Armenia, but the country was even entrusted to host the 2027 World Weightlifting Championship.Indeed, Azerbaijan and Armenia are worlds apart—a stark contrast the so-called democratic world stubbornly refuses to acknowledge.

News.Az