Azerbaijan and the SCO: Navigating regionalization in a fragmented world

Editor's note: Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for News.Az, is the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s growing engagement with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) reflects both its strategic geography and its pragmatic response to global turbulence. As supply chains are disrupted and traditional institutions lose effectiveness, Baku is positioning itself as a vital hub in the emerging Eurasian corridor, linking China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Europe. President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China during the SCO summit underscored Azerbaijan’s readiness to expand cooperation on infrastructure, energy, and regional security while carefully balancing the interests of major powers.

The working visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to China, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, coincided with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. This event is significant not only in terms of bilateral cooperation between Baku and Beijing but also as a reflection of a broader process of regionalization, in which Azerbaijan is steadily strengthening its position and seeking new tools to adapt to global turbulence.

Photo: AZERTAC

Over the past two decades, the SCO has evolved from a narrow regional forum on security issues into one of the largest integration structures of the modern era. Today, its members control about 60 percent of Eurasia’s territory, unite 40 percent of the world’s population, and account for a quarter of global GDP. The most recent summit in China was the most representative in the organization’s history: more than 20 heads of state and representatives of 10 international organizations took part, underscoring the SCO’s growing role as a platform for shaping an alternative globalization model.

The rise of the SCO’s importance is largely explained by the crisis of traditional globalization. Supply chains are breaking down, trade wars are intensifying, and global institutions—from the WTO to the UN—are showing limited effectiveness. In such circumstances, regional organizations increasingly act as stabilizers, creating conditions for coordination, joint projects, and conflict prevention. This makes them attractive even for states that might otherwise occupy a peripheral position in the international system.

Since 2016, Azerbaijan has held the status of dialogue partner in the SCO. Yet, in practice, the country’s role is far broader and deeper. Its geography makes Baku a natural link between East and West, North and South. In recent years, this role has been reinforced by large-scale infrastructure investments. The modernization of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway increased its capacity fivefold, while the Baku International Sea Port in Alat is currently capable of handling 15 million tons of cargo annually, with plans to expand capacity to 25 million tons. These projects are directly linked to the Middle Corridor, which is seen as a key alternative to routes through Russia and the Suez Canal. Unsurprisingly, China has expressed strong interest in this initiative within the framework of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Beyond infrastructure, political factors also play an important role. The restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and preparations to host COP29 have made the country a more visible and credible actor on the international stage. For Beijing and other SCO members, this signals that Baku is not merely a transit hub but also a politically stable partner capable of assuming long-term commitments.

The history of Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation spans three decades. The first visit of Heydar Aliyev to Beijing in 1994 laid the foundation for developing relations, while in 2025 the two sides signed a document on a comprehensive strategic partnership. This agreement cemented mutual support for key initiatives: Azerbaijan expressed interest in China’s projects on global development and security, while Beijing confirmed its readiness to participate in the development of the Middle Corridor and support the Baku Process on intercultural dialogue. Equally important, China has been assisting Azerbaijan with demining operations in the liberated territories, giving the partnership a practical and trust-based dimension.

Engagement with the SCO also opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan in Central and South Asia. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan are seen as key partners for expanding trade, energy cooperation, and transport links. A potential connection to Pakistani ports via new land and rail corridors could complement the existing supply architecture, giving Azerbaijan direct access to the Arabian Sea. This would not only reduce transportation costs but also increase resilience to global disruptions in supply chains.

As a result, a kind of “Greater Eurasian Corridor” is gradually emerging, with Azerbaijan as a natural hub linking the interests of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, and Europe. For Baku, this is an opportunity to transform its geography into a strategic advantage, creating the foundation for long-term economic growth and enhanced international standing.

Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s participation in the SCO summit demonstrates that the country is determined to adapt to the changing international order. In a time of global uncertainty, regional formats are becoming anchor points of stability. Today, Azerbaijan already plays a role that goes far beyond its formal status as a dialogue partner: it is actively engaged in Eurasian transport and energy projects, expanding diplomatic ties, and strengthening political resilience.

At the same time, Baku faces the difficult task of balancing among the competing interests of major powers. On the Eurasian stage, the interests of China, Russia, India, and the West converge and sometimes collide. Avoiding becoming an arena of their rivalry is essential for ensuring long-term security and sustainable development. Azerbaijan’s success will depend on its ability to combine national interests with the broader architecture of regional cooperation.

Therefore, Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the SCO should be seen not as a rhetorical gesture or a matter of political image but as a pragmatic choice in a time of global turbulence. It is both an instrument for expanding opportunities and a challenge that requires careful, balanced policymaking, flexibility, and the capacity to respond swiftly to new dynamics in the international environment.

