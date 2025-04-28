China supports Azerbaijan’s legal status upgrade in SCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has expressed its support for Azerbaijan in strengthening its legal status within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Azerbaijan is an important dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Chinese Ambassador to Baku Lu Mei said at a press conference on Monday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"China supports Azerbaijan in enhancing its legal status in the SCO and welcomes Azerbaijan's initiatives for cooperation within the SCO to expand the organization's international influence," the diplomat said.

Lu Mei also stressed that China is ready to use the SCO platform to interact with Azerbaijan to enhance the level of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, digital economy, agriculture, and green development.

