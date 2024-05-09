Azerbaijan discovers bone fragments in liberated Malibeyi village
Bone fragments were found in the liberated Khojaly district, says the Attorney General's office General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan .
According to the information, an investigation was underway at the Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office regarding the discovery of various bone fragments that are believed to belong to humans, construction, and excavation works carried out in Malibeyli village of liberated Khojaly district on May 8.
