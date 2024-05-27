Azerbaijan expects economic growth in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's economy is forecast to surge by 3.8 per cent this year, Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, said on Monday.

He made the remarks at a Committee meeting on amendments to the law "On execution of the state budget for 2024", News.Az reports.The lawmaker also noted that Azerbaijan’s oil sector is projected to grow this year.“The oil sector is expected to grow by 0.8 per cent, while the non-oil sector is expected to grow by more than 5 per cent,” he added.

News.Az