Azerbaijan holds military parade on Victory Day - LIVE

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are attending the parade.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were performed.

The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroic martyrs of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence.

Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reported to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state delivered a speech at the parade.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently delivering a speech at the event.