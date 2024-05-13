Azerbaijan reconstructing two more liberated villages - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Major restoration and reconstruction work has been launched in the villages of Mahruzlu and Zilan in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli District, which has been liberated from occupation.

The villages liberated from years of the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War in autumn 2020 will be distinguished by original modern architecture, and the best conditions will be created for their residents, News.Az reports citing press service of the State Service for Restoration, Construction and Management of Eastern Zangezur.President Ilham Aliyev attended the foundation laying ceremony of Zilanli village on 4 May 2023. It was noted that the village is located 20 km away from the district centre of Gubadli in the area where the Hakari and Bargushad rivers merge, in the neighbourhood of Aghali village of Zangilan district.The total designed area of the village is 180 hectares. At the initial stage, it is planned to build 159 houses and resettle 772 people. The houses will be two-, three-, four- and five-room houses. It is envisaged that 2,520 people (630 families) will live in the village in the future.

