Azerbaijani oil to guarantee Italy's energy security following Russia sanctions - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to calculations by the Interfax-Azerbaijan news agency, based on data from the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, in 2023 Azerbaijan supplied about 11.3 million tons of oil to Italy, which is 25% more than in 2022.

During the reporting period, Italy increased the import of Azeri Light oil by 17.8% compared to 2022, to 7.3 million tons, and Azeri Blend - by 41.2%, to 4 million tons. Total oil imports into Italy in 2023 decreased by 2% compared to 2022, amounting to 61.2 million tons. Thus, Azerbaijan’s share in oil supplies to Italy last year was about 18.5%. The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in January 2024 amounted to 878 million cubic metres, which is 3.1 percent more than in the same period of 2023.- I suppose it is the ban on Russian oil since March 2023. The import of Russian oil was banned by the European Union as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Europe stands with Ukraine and supports its resistance to the war of conquest unleashed by the Putin regime. Italy was a large buyer of Russian oil. Again in 2022, Italy bought 12 million tons of oil from Russia. Now this source has dried up. Italy is turning to alternative suppliers, including Azerbaijan.- Italy, like any other European country, must secure and protect its energy sources. We live in an advanced economy covering the needs of hundreds of millions of citizens and granting a high standard of life and social security. This is why energy must be available and secure. Azerbaijan is more than a supplier: it is a partner, a friend, a country very close to Italy. As long as we turn to Azerbaijan, our energy supplies are guaranteed and secured.- Italy has an extraordinary industrial complex. We specialize in infrastructures, technology and technical assistance. Italian companies operate in many emerging countries, including Azerbaijan. Great companies like Ansaldo or Salini or small businesses are actively engaged in the Azerbaijani economy. Other areas of interest could either be the agricultural sector or tourism, as well as culture and scientific cooperation.- Everything must be reconstructed in the liberated territories. The Armenian occupation turned those territories into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Now the apocalypse is over, and there is a virgin territory waiting for a fresh start. The Italian economy is very active in reconstruction, as it did at home after WW2. So any of the abovementioned areas could be exploited.- I would mention a small but valuable success story. The Italian company ArtCloud Network International, run by Fabrizio Conti, is restoring the history museums of Karabakh in Shusha, Agdam and Zangilan. These museums will be a shrine of the historical memory of occupation, war and reconstruction. Italy has great expertise in cultural heritage and the use of technology for it, since we have the largest cultural heritage in the world. I am personally involved in this project, and I am proud it is an Italian creation.

News.Az