Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani President: Infamous Minsk Group is living its final days

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani President: Infamous Minsk Group is living its final days
Photo: AZERTAC

The Armenia-Azerbaijan reconciliation process is nearly complete, and the signed documents fully meet our interests, President Ilham Aliyev stated during a meeting with the residents of Kalbajar.

The head of state emphasized: “We have achieved what we wanted; the infamous Minsk Group is now living its final days. In fact, it was not functioning and could not function. However, it still existed legally, but now its end is approaching,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We are also the authors of the peace agreement with Armenia, and our position has always serves as the basis for drafting those clauses. The fact that this document has been initialed actually puts an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict,” he said. 

“At the same time, an overland connection with our historical homeland of Nakhchivan has also been secured,” President Ilham Aliyev added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      