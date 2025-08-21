Azerbaijani President: Infamous Minsk Group is living its final days
The Armenia-Azerbaijan reconciliation process is nearly complete, and the signed documents fully meet our interests, President Ilham Aliyev stated during a meeting with the residents of Kalbajar.
“We are also the authors of the peace agreement with Armenia, and our position has always serves as the basis for drafting those clauses. The fact that this document has been initialed actually puts an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict,” he said.
“At the same time, an overland connection with our historical homeland of Nakhchivan has also been secured,” President Ilham Aliyev added.