"Baku Open 2025" international chess festival kicks off in Baku

The opening ceremony of the "Baku Open 2025" international chess festival, co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, was held today at the Baku Crystal Hall.

President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich, as well as FIDE official, two-time world champion, World Chess Olympiad winner Zhu Chen, and President of the Turkish Chess Federation Fethi Apaydın have arrived in Baku to attend the inauguration ceremony, News.Az reports citing local media.

The event was addressed by President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

The tournament, with a total prize fund of $55.000, will welcome over 700 chess players from 16 countries to compete for the glory.

As part of the tournament, the Azerbaijan Championship among veteran chess players will also be held.

The festival, to run until May 7, is also part of the “Chess Tour Azerbaijan” project.

News.Az