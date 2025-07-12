Baku’s Middle East pivot: Why Syria matters in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Azerbaijan marks a significant milestone in Baku’s evolving foreign policy toward the Middle East. This step not only reflects Azerbaijan’s intention to deepen bilateral relations with Syria following the change of power in Damascus, but also signals Baku’s broader ambition to play a more active role in the region’s security architecture and post-conflict recovery.

Following the fall of the Assad regime, Azerbaijan was among the first countries to express its support for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. This stance was far from symbolic. It reflects a consistent principle in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy — respect for internationally recognized borders and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. It also aligns with the foundations of Azerbaijan’s own struggle to restore its territorial integrity.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Baku is not merely a formality; it is a step toward establishing new formats of cooperation — from energy and infrastructure development to logistics and diplomacy.

Amid ongoing conflict in parts of the Middle East, Azerbaijan is steadily building a reputation as a neutral mediator. Thanks to its strong ties with both Israel and key Arab countries, including Syria, Baku is uniquely positioned to serve as a diplomatic bridge. Azerbaijan has already contributed to the re-establishment of dialogue between Türkiye and Israel, and it has supported efforts to de-escalate tensions between Syria and Israel through "quiet diplomacy."

President al-Sharaa’s visit is further proof that Azerbaijan is being recognized as a state that prevents conflicts rather than provoking them. Future meetings in Baku involving representatives from Middle Eastern states could further cement Azerbaijan’s role as a constructive peacemaker.

One of the key topics discussed during al-Sharaa’s visit is the potential entry of Azerbaijani gas into the Syrian market. Energy diplomacy remains a cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. With global competition for Azerbaijani gas increasing—particularly due to disruptions from other sources—Baku is pursuing new export routes and diversifying its markets.

Transitional President of Syria Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit on July 12. (Photo: AZERTAC)

While Europe remains a major destination, Azerbaijan is now actively turning to the Middle East. Türkiye is already a central transit country. Iraq is viewed as a promising partner. Syria is the next logical step. Beyond economic gains, gas exports to Syria would reinforce political ties and support regional economic stability.

Azerbaijan has accumulated unique expertise in post-war reconstruction. In just a few years, it has built roads, power stations, schools, healthcare facilities, and even entire “smart” cities in Karabakh. This makes Azerbaijan a highly attractive partner for Syria, which now faces massive reconstruction challenges.

Following President Ilham Aliyev’s directive, a high-level delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov — including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — visited Syria to assess how Azerbaijan can contribute to rebuilding efforts. This includes not only humanitarian support but also engineering solutions, technological cooperation, and logistical planning.

The strengthening of ties with Syria is part of a larger strategy in Azerbaijan’s engagement with the Middle East. Baku is expanding its influence through active relations with Türkiye, Iran, Israel, and the Gulf states. This positions Azerbaijan as a key regional player capable of balancing interests without imposing its will.

At the same time, President al-Sharaa’s visit indicates that the new Syrian leadership is looking to build relations with countries that did not participate in the Syrian conflict and maintained a respectful, balanced position. Azerbaijan has proven to be such a country.

The visit of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Azerbaijan is more than a diplomatic gesture — it is a reflection of deep geopolitical shifts. Azerbaijan is solidifying its status as an independent, sovereign, and respected player on the global stage. For Syria, this visit opens the door to a new partnership with a country capable of offering support during its transition and reconstruction.

This evolving dynamic demonstrates that Azerbaijan is increasingly becoming not just an energy power, but also a hub for political, economic, and humanitarian initiatives in one of the world’s most volatile regions — the Middle East.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az