Syria’s transitional president arrives in Azerbaijan

Syria’s transitional president arrives in Azerbaijan
President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on a working visit on July 12.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Syrian leader at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing local media.

President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.


