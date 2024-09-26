BRICS expansion: A new world order emerges

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an era defined by rapid globalization and shifting power dynamics, the BRICS bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has emerged as a formidable player in the international arena. With its growing reputation and expanding membership, BRICS is no longer just an economic bloc; it is becoming a key architect of a new world order, challenging the longstanding dominance of Western powers.

As we navigate the complexities of the 21st century, BRICS has positioned itself as a counterbalance, advocating for a multipolar world. BRICS is currently gaining political traction. In recent years, the bloc has increasingly asserted itself as a significant force in global politics. The political influence of BRICS nations is reshaping international relations and challenging the traditional hegemony of Western powers.Historically, global governance has been dominated by a few Western countries, which shaped institutions to reflect their interests. The United Nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank have often prioritized policies aligned with Western perspectives. BRICS seeks to rectify this imbalance by advocating for more equitable representation in the international arena. Its member countries share a common vision of promoting a multipolar world.The economic potential of BRICS nations cannot be underestimated. Collectively, they account for a significant portion of the world’s population and GDP. This economic power translates into political influence, allowing BRICS to negotiate from a position of strength. Initiatives like the New Development Bank (NDB) provide funding for infrastructure projects, fostering development in member states and offering an alternative to Western financial institutions.Moreover, BRICS has also explored closer ties with other emerging economies in Africa, Latin America, and Asia.The recent expansion of the BRICS bloc with new members marks a significant moment in international relations. With Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia joining the ranks, BRICS is not just growing in numbers; it is also redefining the dynamics of global power. The new members are strengthening the bloc's already dominant role as suppliers in the energy and raw materials sector, particularly in crude oil, magnesium, and graphite.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that 34 countries have shown interest in participating in BRICS in some form. “We cannot ignore the growing interest in BRICS on the part of many countries. As of today, over thirty countries—34, to be precise—have already expressed interest in joining the activities of our group in one form or another,” the Russian leader said during a meeting with the bloc's top security representatives. Azerbaijan has already submitted a formal application to join BRICS. Nestled at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan’s strategic location, rich energy resources, and commitment to economic diversification position it as a valuable contributor to the bloc. Its inclusion in BRICS could not only enhance the coalition’s influence but also provide Azerbaijan with new avenues for growth and cooperation. Azerbaijan’s geographic position makes it a key player in the region, serving as a vital corridor for energy transit and trade between East and West. The country is already a significant supplier of oil and natural gas, particularly to Europe.Alongside Azerbaijan, its fraternal country, Türkiye, has also expressed its desire to become a BRICS member. Türkiye’s possible entry into the BRICS coalition presents a compelling opportunity for both the nation and the bloc. With its strategic location, robust economy, and geopolitical position, Türkiye could play a significant role in enhancing BRICS’ influence on a global scale.

