Türkiye formally applies for BRICS membership: Reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has formally applied to join the BRICS group of emerging-market.

With this move, Türkiye seeks to enhance its global influence and establish new alliances beyond its traditional Western partners, according to sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg. The view of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration is that the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting away from developed economies, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to comment.The country’s new diplomatic push reflects its aspirations to cultivate ties with all sides in a multipolar world, while still fulfilling its obligations as a key member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, they said.Straddling Europe and Asia, Türkiye submitted an application to join BRICS some months ago amid frustration over a lack of progress in its decades-old bid to join the European Union, the people added.The Turkish foreign ministry and presidency declined to comment.

News.Az