Putin: 34 countries eye joining BRICS activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that 34 countries have shown interest in participating in BRICS in some form.

Speaking at a meeting with the group's top security representatives, Putin emphasized the growing global interest in the alliance, News.Az reports citing TASS. "We cannot ignore the growing interest in BRICS on the part of many countries. As of today, over thirty countries, 34 countries, to be precise, have already expressed interest in joining the activities of our group in one form or another," the Russian leader said.Putin added that Russia, as BRICS’ current chairman, treated the planning of joint activities within the group this year with the utmost responsibility. "Our chairmanship has a special mission - to assist in every way in the swift and natural integration of new member states in all BRICS mechanisms," he specified.Putin explained that, given the interest from outside countries, "an active discussion with all BRICS participants followed on the modality of the new category of member states which will be approved in Kazan [at the October 22-24 summit]." "There are also plans to consider other potential candidates for this status," he added.

News.Az