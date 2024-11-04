COP17 in Armenia: A "consolation prize" for Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov



Speculation and manipulation are long-standing tools in Armenia's foreign policy. We know this well by now. Today, Yerevan is brazenly stirring up controversies around the COP29 climate conference in Baku. Funded and promoted by the Armenian diaspora, a series of hysterical actions are being staged across the West, aiming to undermine Azerbaijan’s reputation and belittle the agenda set by Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, which will be discussed in Baku. If no obstacles arise, the current COP could become historic in terms of practical solutions to climate issues. It’s high time to move from words to action. For years, world leaders have merely talked, meeting annually here and there, while the climate crisis worsens before our eyes. Azerbaijan is determined to change this trend and tackle the core issue hindering global efforts to save the planet—financing.

If everything proceeds as planned, it will mark a significant shift in the fight against climate change. Success, therefore, would be credited to Azerbaijan’s chairmanship, something Armenia and its supporters find hard to accept. Although extensive efforts were made to disrupt Baku’s COP, the conference will still go ahead and is set to begin in just one week. To somehow appease the Armenian side over the substantial funds spent on anti-Azerbaijan propaganda, it was decided at the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) in Colombia that Armenia would host COP17 in 2026.Armenian media is referring to this decision as a consolation prize. Azerbaijan also vied to host the biodiversity COP, but Armenia won by seven votes. Naturally, Armenian media is celebrating, claiming a "victory" over Baku—an assertion that, frankly, sounds rather amusing. Let’s recall that in December last year, Azerbaijan’s candidacy for COP29 was unanimously approved. Armenians might want to reflect on that.If the UN genuinely wanted its events to be well-organized and impactful, Armenia would not have been chosen. But here, the matter is one of so-called political correctness. Since the main climate event will take place in Baku, another, smaller-scale conference must be held in Armenia to supposedly maintain "balance." It’s evident that Armenia’s patrons intervened, offering a “lollipop” to appease the “foster child” so it wouldn’t complain.Armenia’s selection as the host of the biodiversity COP in 2026 has emboldened the country to feel equal to Azerbaijan, intensifying its blackmail tactics over a peace treaty. "Regarding Armenia’s potential participation in COP29 in Baku, various factors, including significant progress on the peace treaty, could influence the decision to attend," stated Araik Harutyunyan, head of the Prime Minister’s office, in remarks to journalists.It seems Yerevan is overestimating its significance. Receiving a consolation prize in the form of COP17 does not equate to an increase in Armenia’s prestige or strengthen its place on the world stage. It is precisely what it is—a consolation prize.Incidentally, Armenians are attempting to create the impression that by withdrawing their candidacy for COP29 last December, they granted Azerbaijan a huge favor and displayed unprecedented goodwill. In reality, no such favor was extended. It was, in fact, a deal that Armenia accepted, granting it things it could only dream of under different circumstances. In exchange for withdrawing its candidacy, Armenia, firstly, secured the return of 32 servicemen detained in Azerbaijan after the war who, not being prisoners of war, were thus not covered by international conventions. In exchange, Armenia returned two Azerbaijani soldiers who had accidentally strayed into its territory. Armenia would have returned more, but Azerbaijani servicemen do not engage in sabotage or terrorist acts in neighboring territories, so there was simply no one else to return. Secondly, Armenia gained a seat in the COP bureau. Thirdly, the decision made in Colombia is a direct result of the December 3, 2023, agreement.So, it’s clear who granted a favor to whom. Let’s note that the Conference of the Parties on biodiversity is the primary governing body of the Convention on Biological Diversity and a crucial international forum on the conservation of the planet’s biodiversity. Armenia, with its bleak environmental situation and declining biodiversity, is a rather ironic choice to host such a meeting. Will international human rights organizations wave banners and put pressure on Yerevan? Highly unlikely. We’ll see if “climate democracy” passes the fairness test.

