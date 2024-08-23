'COP29 reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing climate change'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 demonstrates the nation's increasing awareness of climate change issues, Sevinj Fataliyeva, a member of the COP29 Organizing Committee, stated during the conference "Women's Education in a Green World: From Yesterday to Today," News.Az reports.

Fataliyeva highlighted the direct impact of climate change on women's work processes, stating, "Women play a leading role in managing natural resources. They are not lagging behind in green technologies and steps towards developing a green world."She reminded attendees that the 2015 Paris Agreement also raised the issue of increasing women's activities in these areas.Fataliyeva emphasized the increasing participation of women in climate change conferences and events worldwide."This number is also increasing in Azerbaijan," she noted. "The gathering of professional women in the COP29 organizing committee shows that our country is on the path of development in this field."

