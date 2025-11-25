'Dancing with the Stars' season 34 finale: What the finalists are dancing to and more

'Dancing with the Stars' season 34 finale: What the finalists are dancing to and more

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Dancing with the Stars" is wrapping up another remarkable season, News.az reports citing ABC News.

The final five remaining couples will hit the dance floor one last time on Tuesday, as they compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

For the finale episode, the finalists will perform three dance numbers: a "judges' choice" dance, an instant dance and a freestyle routine.

The night will also include an opening number choreographed by Joey Pizzi to "Never Can Say Goodbye" by the Communards and feature the return of all season 34 couples in the ballroom, with additional performances set to "Sugar On My Tongue" by Tyler, The Creator; "Applause" by Lady Gaga; and "I Don't Dance" by Alexander Jean.

Additionally, season 33 "DWTS" champs Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson will perform a dance number set to "Tanguera" by Fabio Hager Sexteto.

The season 34 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be simulcast live across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.

Read on to see what songs each finalist is performing to.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

For the first round, social media personality Alix Earle and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy will take the dance floor to perform a samba to "Hip Hip Chin Chin" by Club des Belugas. "DWTS" judge Carrie Ann Inaba selected the dance number for the couple.

They'll then hit the dance floor again for a freestyle dance set to "Maneater" by Nelly Furtado and "Sports car" by Tate McRae.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his dance partner Witney Carson will perform a quickstep to Jet's "Are You Gonna Be My Girl?" during the judges' choice round. The dance number was selected by "DWTS" judge Derek Hough.

Iriwn and Carson will follow the quickstep with a freestyle to "Black & Gold" by Sam Sparro and "The Nights" by Avicii.

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

"DWTS" judge Bruno Tonioli chose a paso doble for reality star and content creator Dylan Efron and his dance partner Daniella Karagach. They will perform a routine set to "Stampede" by Alexander Jean featuring Lindsey Stirling.

In their freestyle round, they'll perform a routine to "Something in the Heavens" by Lewis Capaldi.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Actress Elaine Hendrix is performing a rumba to "Take My Breath Away" by Jae Hall with her dance partner Alan Bersten. "DWTS" judge Derek Hough chose the dance for them.

For the freestyle round, they'll perform a routine to "I Hope I Get It (from A Chorus Line)."

Olympic gold medalist gymnast Jordan Chiles and her pro partner Ezra Sosa will take the dance floor in the judges' choice round for a paso doble to "Breakin' Dishes" by Rihanna, chosen by Inaba.

They'll also perform a freestyle to "Motivation" by Normani.

News.Az