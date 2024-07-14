Donald Trump injured in Pennsylvania rally shooting: two dead - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, an act of political violence that threatens to disrupt an already tumultuous US election race and further deepen the country's polarization.

The former president was wounded by gunfire at 6:15 PM, which the US Secret Service said originated from an "elevated position" outside the venue. The shooting resulted in the death of one spectator and injured at least two others.Trump was immediately rushed offstage to his motorcade, with blood visible on his right ear and streaking across his cheek. He pumped his fists and shouted “Fight!” to the crowd before being driven away.The shooting drew condemnation from across the US political spectrum, with President Joe Biden, who spoke to Trump late on Saturday, describing the incident as “sick” and a reason “why we have to unite this country”.International leaders also condemned the act of violence, with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer saying he was “appalled by the shocking scenes”. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would “pray for President Trump’s speedy recovery”.There were conflicting reports about the cause of Trump’s injury. He said on his Truth Social platform that he had been “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear”, adding: “Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead”.The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting current and former presidents, said the suspected shooter had fired “multiple shots toward the stage” and that the assailant was now dead.The gunfire erupted just minutes after Trump began speaking at a rally of supporters in Butler, a rural town in the state’s north-west. Witnesses and footage suggested seven or eight shots were fired.

