Editor's note: Sergey Markov, Russian political scientist, public and state figure. He is known as an active commentator on political events, often appears in the media and on television, expressing his position on issues of domestic and foreign policy of Russia. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.az.

The recent detention of an Azerbaijani Member of Parliament by Russian authorities may appear, on the surface, as a procedural matter—simply the result of a previous legal decision. But scratch beneath the surface and it becomes clear that this incident is not merely administrative. It is political. It is strategic. And, more importantly, it is symptomatic of a deeper struggle playing out within the Russian political landscape—one with dangerous implications for Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

The roots of this affair trace back to comments made by Member of the Russian State Duma Nikolai Valuev, whose statements regarding Azerbaijan sparked political backlash. Valuev’s remarks were not an isolated act. They echoed a broader narrative—one fueled by powerful forces in Russia and beyond that are openly hostile to the Turkic world.

Source: TASS |Member of Russian State Duma Nikolai Valuev

Let’s call them what they are: Turkophobic forces. These actors—deeply entrenched within influential media platforms and policy circles—have long been uneasy with Moscow’s balanced and pragmatic approach to Azerbaijan, particularly during and after the Second Karabakh War. They sought to provoke, to manipulate, and ultimately to pull Russia into a confrontational stance that serves neither Russian nor Azerbaijani interests.

Indeed, these forces have seized upon every moment of tension—inevitable in any complex bilateral relationship—to inflame public sentiment and push anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Turkic narratives. Their goal is not only to erode trust between Moscow and Baku but to assert dominance over Russia’s media and foreign policy discourse. In doing so, they challenge the authority of the Russian presidential administration itself.

This campaign has already taken a visible toll. Prominent Russian voices advocating for cooperation and mutual respect—such as Maxim Shevchenko and Igor Korotchenko—have come under growing pressure. Their support for a strategic Russia-Azerbaijan partnership is now met with accusations and marginalization. It is political repression, cloaked in patriotic rhetoric, waged by those who ultimately undermine Russia’s own geopolitical interests.

Let’s be clear: Turkophobia is not just anti-Azerbaijani—it is anti-Russian. It subordinates Russia’s strategic autonomy to the agendas of external lobbies and radical diaspora groups. And by doing so, it weakens Moscow’s position in the broader Eurasian context, particularly as Türkiye and other Turkic nations rise in regional prominence.

Source: Orfonline

The Kremlin must recognize this threat for what it is. Limiting the influence of such destabilizing actors is not just about protecting relations with Azerbaijan—it is about safeguarding Russia’s own foreign policy coherence. There is still time to act, but a more decisive response is needed. Moscow must send a clear signal that it values its partnership with Baku and will not allow fringe ideologues to hijack the bilateral agenda.

In an era of shifting alliances and emerging multipolarity, Russia cannot afford to alienate one of its few reliable partners in the South Caucasus. The forces undermining this relationship may speak the language of patriotism, but their actions betray the strategic interests of Russia itself.

