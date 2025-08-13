+ ↺ − 16 px

In early August, the European Union Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) announced its “achievement” of conducting its 6,000th patrol. According to mission representatives, this “demonstrates an unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region.” However, the actual situation on the border tells a different story: the current relative calm is the result of direct negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, not the merit of European observers.

EUMA has been operating in Armenia for more than two years, yet its objectives remain vague. In reality, the mission’s functions resemble intelligence-gathering more than peacekeeping. Since its creation—initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron—it has failed to become a significant instrument of anti-Azerbaijani policy. Instead, its activities have been reduced to regular trips along the border, photo opportunities, and ostentatious binocular observations.

Source: Asbarez

Such “attention” to Azerbaijani positions naturally causes discontent in Baku, as these actions can be compared to peeking into someone else’s windows—a practice prohibited by the laws of the very countries whose representatives make up the mission. Nevertheless, EUMA continues to claim that it ensures stability on the Armenian–Azerbaijani border, ignoring the fact that the peace process is progressing without its involvement.

This became especially clear after the signing in Washington of the Joint Declaration by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which explicitly states that no third-party forces will be deployed along the shared border. Therefore, the continued presence of the EU mission not only appears pointless but also contradicts the new agreements.

Yerevan, on whose territory EUMA operates, must now itself raise the issue of the mission’s withdrawal—especially since the original goal of the project, to cement a Western military presence in the South Caucasus, no longer has any chance of realization. Azerbaijan and Armenia have successfully agreed to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group, and it is logical that the next step should be the winding down of the European observers’ activities.

Source: Militarnyi

Despite loud statements, EUMA has failed to demonstrate any tangible benefits. Its contribution to the peace process has been zero, its activities limited to symbolic patrols and the creation of false expectations in Armenian society. As a result, the mission—supposedly aimed at fostering stability—has only delayed negotiations, fueling Yerevan’s illusions of external support.

Ultimately, as with the Minsk Group, EUMA’s fate is predetermined. The region is moving toward peace thanks to the efforts of the parties themselves, not because of “observers” with binoculars.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az