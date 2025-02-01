EU observers: Intrusive spies escalating border tensions (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting with the extension of the EU mission in Armenia until 2027, its active presence near the conditional border with Azerbaijan continues, News.Az reports.

Recent footage made publicly available shows mission staff using binoculars to carefully examine Azerbaijani territory before discussing their observations as they approach the border.

These actions have already drawn the attention of the Azerbaijani side, which has repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction. According to representatives in Baku, the EU operation is being conducted without prior coordination with Azerbaijani authorities, further fueling disputes and escalating tensions in the region.

News.Az