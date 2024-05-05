Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijan's Christian community on the occasion of Easter - PHOTO

  • Politics
The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has extended her congratulations to Azerbaijan's Christian community on the occasion of Easter, News.Az reports.

Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts. In her post, she stated: "I sincerely congratulate all of Azerbaijan's Christian community on the holy occasion of Easter! I wish everyone strong health, good feelings, and a long life! May every citizen of Azerbaijan have many bright and happy days ahead! May the Almighty accept all the prayers offered on these blessed holiday days!" News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijan's Christian community on the occasion of Easter - PHOTO

News.Az 

