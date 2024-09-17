France redirects military supplies from Ukraine to Armenia

France redirects military supplies from Ukraine to Armenia

French defense companies have started redirecting military equipment initially intended for Ukraine to Armenia.

According to a Western diplomatic source cited by APA, approximately 30% of these defense products have already been diverted to Armenia, with the first shipments delivered.Launched this summer, a new project involving three French defense companies has been producing drones and spare parts for armored vehicles. While originally designed to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, these supplies are now reaching Armenia, signaling a strategic shift.The French Ministry of Defense oversees this initiative, highlighting its geopolitical importance. Among the key players involved is KNDS, a Franco-German tank manufacturer.

News.Az