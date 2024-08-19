Georgia at a crossroads: Vakhtang Maisaya on the future of Georgian-American relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Samir Muradov



News.Az presents an interview with Vakhtang Maisaya, a Georgian political scientist and former diplomat.

- How do you assess the current level of Georgian-American relations, and what, in your opinion, are the main reasons for their deterioration?

- The current relations between Georgia and the United States are at one of their lowest points in recent times. Even the visit by congressmen with the aim of mediation failed to change the situation. This mission was essentially unsuccessful. The Helsinki Commission, in turn, gave a very unfavorable forecast for the ruling party "Georgian Dream," essentially accusing it of money laundering. This is a serious accusation, and I believe that in September, sanctions and increased pressure on the Georgian government will begin, further worsening bilateral relations.

- What specific steps is the Georgian government taking to ease tensions with the United States?

- The Georgian government has proposed a "reset" in relations with the United States, essentially starting from scratch. However, in practice, it has done little to implement this proposal. On the contrary, the government’s actions often irritate the United States, particularly with unfounded accusations directed at them. The Georgian authorities do not show friendliness towards the United States. For example, according to Ivanishvili, the United States is responsible for the freezing of his assets in a Swiss bank. Therefore, the proposal for a "reset" seems more like a formal step, as the government adheres to Ivanishvili’s positions. His personal animosity influences Georgia's policy in this direction.

- What is the real reason behind the United States' strong opposition to the adoption of the foreign agents law in Georgia? Do you see this as an attempt at external pressure on the country's domestic policy?

- The United States' position regarding the Georgian foreign agents law is quite understandable. This law contradicts democratic principles and was copied from Russian legislation. Unlike Western analogs of this law, where the decision is made by the court, in the Georgian version, these functions are performed by a special body, which disrupts the balance of power. Ignoring judicial authority leads to the formation of an authoritarian regime. This is what concerns the United States. Personally, I don’t see external pressure from the West here, but rather a desire to preserve Georgia's democratic foundations.

- What, in your opinion, are the prospects for normalizing relations between Georgia and Russia, and how could this affect Georgian-American relations?

- As long as "Georgian Dream" and its leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, along with his pro-Russian allies, remain in power, there will be no improvement in relations with the United States. If the government changes and pro-Western forces come to power, the situation may change. However, for now, the Strategic Charter between the United States and Georgia is suspended, and until the Georgian government changes, there is little hope for an improvement in relations.

- Do you think Georgia can maintain a balance between improving relations with Russia and maintaining a strategic partnership with the United States?

- Under the current government, a balance between relations with Russia and the United States seems unlikely. Russia, Iran, and other countries are forming a new military-political alliance against the West, and Georgia is likely to fall under the influence of Eurasian powers. In this situation, the strategic partnership with the United States is effectively reduced to zero.

- What is the Georgian government's position on Senator Jeanne Shaheen's statements about Georgia's lack of interest in improving relations with the United States, and how accurate are these statements?

- The American senator's statements fully correspond to reality and are based on factual circumstances. Unfortunately, this is the case. In this context, under the current government, the improvement of relations between Georgia and the United States seems unlikely.

News.Az