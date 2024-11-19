"Gladiator II" premieres this week: Paul Mescal takes center stage in epic sequel

Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel Gladiator II is set to hit theaters this week, continuing the story from the 2000 classic Gladiator.

When does 'Gladiator II' premiere?



What is 'Gladiator II' rated?

Watch the 'Gladiator II' trailer

The original film, which was also directed by Scott, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus and Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus, both of whom left a lasting legacy in the world of cinema, News.Az reports, citing USA Today. The new film stars Paul Mescal (Lucius) as an enslaved man who becomes a gladiator under the hands of his ambitious boss Denzel Washington (Macrinus).According to its promos, the film is set in Ancient Rome 16 years after Maximus (Lucius' uncle) defeated Commodus in the arena and died a legend. Years later, Lucius is captured and forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by emperors who take over Rome. All the while, after the death of his wife, Lucius seeks revenge on Acacius played by Pedro Pascal.The release date for "Gladiator II" is Friday, Nov. 22."Gladiator II" is rated R for graphic violence and harsh language.Paramount Pictures released the "Gladiator II" trailer in September.

