Global danger: Monkeypox outbreak in Africa poses a threat to the entire world

By News.Az



The world is grappling with a renewed threat as monkeypox reemerges, posing significant global health concerns. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the ongoing monkeypox epidemic in Africa as a public health emergency of international concern. While the 2022–2023 global outbreak of monkeypox presented substantial challenges to international health systems, the current epidemic is particularly alarming due to the emergence of a more virulent strain of the virus.

The epidemic's epicenter is the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where the virus has already claimed 450 lives. The situation is deteriorating rapidly, with the virus spreading across Central and East Africa, threatening new regions. According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), monkeypox cases have now been confirmed in 13 African countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and others. To date, 17,541 cases have been recorded across these countries, with 517 fatalities—97% of which occurred in the DRC, underscoring the severity of the crisis in this region.Although no monkeypox cases have been reported in Azerbaijan , the country remains vigilant. Preventative measures are being rigorously implemented by relevant authorities to avert the spread of the virus. The overall epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable, with necessary laboratory tests and medications already in place. Vaccines, produced in limited quantities, are currently reserved for countries where the virus is endemic.Monkeypox, also known as Mpox or "African smallpox," is a zoonotic infection affecting both animals and humans. Characterized by fever, general malaise, and a distinctive rash, the disease can be painful and often leaves lasting scars. First identified in 1958 in laboratory monkeys, the virus has since been recognized as one of the most dangerous of its kind, with a high mortality rate despite its relative rarity.The virus, genetically similar to the human smallpox virus, is primarily transmitted via respiratory droplets during prolonged close contact, making household transmission particularly likely. The virus can also be spread through skin inoculation or congenital infection, adding to its danger.The first recorded human outbreak occurred in 1970 in the DRC, where the virus has remained endemic, spreading through local populations. Notable outbreaks include the 2003 incident in the United States, linked to imported Gambian rats, and the 2017–2019 outbreak in Nigeria, which continued to report cases until May 2019. The 2022 global outbreak reignited concerns as new cases emerged worldwide, leading WHO to declare a public health emergency on July 23, 2022.The incubation period for monkeypox ranges from 7 to 19 days, with symptoms beginning acutely, including fever, headaches, and muscle pains, followed by a rash. Unlike smallpox, monkeypox often involves lymphadenitis—enlarged lymph nodes—which occurs in nearly 90% of cases.Treatment is similar to that for smallpox, with Tecovirimat approved in the European Union as an effective treatment option. Preventative measures rely heavily on smallpox vaccination, which provides cross-protection against monkeypox. Vaccination is recommended for those at risk, including healthcare workers.Monkeypox remains a serious global health threat, especially in the era of increased international travel and globalization. Ongoing vaccination efforts, epidemiological surveillance, and timely treatment are crucial in the fight against this disease. Continued research and development of new vaccines and treatments are essential to contain future outbreaks and protect public health.

