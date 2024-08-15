Azerbaijan reports zero cases of mpox

+ ↺ − 16 px

No cases of monkeypox infection have been registered in Azerbaijan, according to the country's Ministry of Health

The Ministry said the epidemiological situation in the country is under control.Recall that since the beginning of the year, more than 15,000 infections and 461 deaths from the epidemic have been recorded on the African continent, which is 160% more than in the corresponding period of last year.Notable the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond "is very worrying".

