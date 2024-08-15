Azerbaijan reports zero cases of mpox
No cases of monkeypox infection have been registered in Azerbaijan, according to the country's Ministry of Health
, News.az reports.
Recall that since the beginning of the year, more than 15,000 infections and 461 deaths from the epidemic have been recorded on the African continent, which is 160% more than in the corresponding period of last year.
Notable the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox outbreak in parts of Africa a public health emergency of international concern. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond "is very worrying".