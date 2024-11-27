Greek S-300 for Armenia: A challenge for both Russia and Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greece has decided to transfer S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and two other unnamed Soviet-made anti-aircraft systems to Armenia.



“The leadership of the Armed Forces is determined to continue the de-Russification of the Greek arsenal and the radical renewal of old systems with new Western technologies,” Greek portal Enikos writes .



According to the portal, the Greek Armed Forces ' leadership is determined to remove Russian-made systems from Greece's military arsenal and replace them with modern Western technologies. The General Staff of the Hellenic National Defense is reportedly at an advanced stage of providing Russian-made systems to Armenia.



Strengthening Armenia's defense, the portal adds, is not purely a Greek initiative but part of a broader collaboration with France, which is also contributing to arming Armenia. Additionally, a strong Armenia is perceived as a counterbalance to an unyielding Türkiye.

noted that planned transfer of the S-300 air defense system from Greece to Armenia has several reasons.As a first reason Mr Markov pointed out the gradual distancing of Armenia from Russia: “Since Russia has been the main supplier of weapons systems for Armenia for many years, Armenia replaces Russian military supplies with such supplies in order to be less dependent on Russia, to have more freedom to distance itself from Russia. The second reason is that Greece previously bought the S-300 air defense system from Russia in order to maintain good relations with Russia and to balance the Americans a little, from whom Greece previously bought these air defense systems, primarily anti-aircraft weapons. But now, when the West is consolidated in a hybrid war against Russia, the Americans and the European Union are putting enormous pressure on Greece, demanding that it hand over the S-300 missiles to the Ukrainian army so that Ukrainian soldiers could fight against Russia, since these S-300 systems are cheaper than American systems, and they simply exist, they can be given out, and because it is easier for Ukrainian soldiers to operate them, they are more accustomed to it. And Greece does not want to hand them over to the Ukrainian army. It does not want to quarrel with Russia. It was forced, Greece was forced to join the sanctions, some other actions. But it is trying to avoid it as best it can. And so the Greeks came up with such a cunning combination. Let's dump them, these S-300s. In this case, Armenia. And thus we will get out of this difficult situation.”“The third reason is that a strange military-political alliance is gradually being formed, which includes France, Greece, Armenia and India. These are the countries that currently finance the Armenian army to the greatest extent and supply it with weapons, and also supply air defense missiles to Armenia and India. How did such an alliance come about, which is many thousands of kilometers apart and seems to have little in common? The basis of such an alliance is Turkophobia. And Islamophobia. The fact is that France is obviously an Islamophobic, Azerbaijanophobic, Turkophobic country , and therefore it actively interacts with Armenia. Greece has been in a long-standing confrontation with Türkiye, in general, centuries, and they remember it very well, even millennia, since the Greco-Persian wars in the Greek consciousness are partly Greco-Turkish, since these military actions took place there. That is, Greece is such a long-term, constant Turkophobe. And that is why Greece has a negative attitude towards its ally Türkiye and Azerbaijan. And India is in a confrontation with Pakistan. And Pakistan, as is known, is an ally of Azerbaijan. And in India, in general, such anti-Pakistan and generally anti-Islamic sentiments associated with radical Hinduism are quite widespread. This is how this strange alliance is formed, stretching for several thousand kilometers.”noted that Armenia is actively working to modernize its air defense systems to strengthen its air defense systems: “Agreements have already been signed with several countries, one of which is India. In recent years, Armenia has been expanding its military cooperation with India. In 2022, Yerevan and Delhi signed a contract worth $250 million . Under this agreement, Armenia acquired Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Swathi radars, and other military technologies.”Mr Mammadli added that the news regarding purchasing S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from Greece is relatively new: “A notable aspect is Armenia's acquisition of Soviet-era Russian-made air defense systems, including ASA, TOR, and S-300 missile systems, but through Greece rather than directly from Russia. Since these systems are produced by Russia, Armenia's purchase from Greece indicates the strained military and technical relations between Armenia and Russia. Russia is not involved in upgrading Armenia's air defense systems, leaving Armenia with no choice but to procure them from Greece. For Greece to sell these systems to Armenia, prior approval from Russia would have been required. If a contract has indeed been signed, it suggests Russia granted permission. However, the technical aspects—such as major repairs and servicing—would still require Russian approval. As a result, Armenia, by acquiring these systems, remains dependent on Russia's defense industry. Nonetheless, it is doubtful that this purchase will materialize, or that the systems will be in optimal condition. If they were in good working order, why would Greece sell them to Armenia? In any case, this agreement raises several questions, the answers to which will likely become clear over time.”

