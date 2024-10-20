How to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars today : Start time, broadcast, and live streaming options for NFL London matchup
In Week 7 of the NFL season, the New England Patriots will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, kicking off the Sunday games.The Jaguars, who are currently facing a tough phase, will be playing in the league's first back-to-back NFL games in London, News.Az reports. Their recent 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears was a hard blow. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in an attempt to ignite the offense, completed 65.7% of his passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Despite his best efforts, the team fell short. The return of tight end Evan Engram, who was sidelined for four games due to a hamstring injury, was a ray of hope. He finished the game with 10 catches for 102 yards, a commendable effort in a challenging game.
The Patriots, a team with a storied history of success, are currently grappling with issues that have marred their season. Their five-game losing streak, including a 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 6, is a stark contrast to their usual dominance. In rookie quarterback Drake Maye's first start for the Patriots, the game didn't unfold as he would have envisioned. Maye faced early struggles, finishing the game with a 60.6% completion rate for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while being sacked four times.
Both teams are desperate for a win in the Week 7 matchup between New England and Jacksonville.
When is kickoff time for New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars?
The Week 7 battle between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local).
What channel is New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars?
The Week 7 game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be broadcast on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET.
How to stream Patriots vs. Jaguars for free
Those looking to cut the cord can watch the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: TV, time, streaming info
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Streaming: NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)
- Location: Wembley Stadium (London)