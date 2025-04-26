In Photos: Crowds gather in Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral

In Photos: Crowds gather in Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral

A general view of St. Peter's Square during Pope Francis's Funeral on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tens of thousands of people are now gathering in St Peter's Square in the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis.

The outdoor service is due to begin in less than two hours, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Heads of state and royalty will attend the funeral.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

News.Az