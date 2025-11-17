Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpet

Photo: Variety

Despite heavy rain and winds sweeping through Los Angeles, the red carpet for the 16th annual Governors Awards has officially opened.

Early arrivals include Ariana Grande, Jeremy Strong, Elle Fanning, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, and Sydney Sweeney, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

The event, a key stop on the awards season circuit, will honor Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas with Academy Honorary Awards. Dolly Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award but will not attend due to health reasons.

The ceremony, featuring four Oscar statuettes, will take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood. 

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpetJennifer Lopez (Photo : Gilbert Flores/Variety)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpetCynthia Erivo (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpetSydney Sweeney (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpetElle Fanning (PhotoJC Olivera/WWD)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpetJeremy Strong (PhotoGilbert Flores/Variety)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpetAriana Grande (PhotoJC Olivera/WWD)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpetCeline Song (PhotoJC Olivera/WWD)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpet Emma Stone (PhotoGilbert Flores/Variety)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpet Jennifer Lawrence (PhotoGilbert Flores/Variety)

News about - In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpet Leonardo DiCaprio (PhotoJC Olivera/WWD)


News.Az 

