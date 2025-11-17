In Photos: Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo among celebrities at Governors Awards red carpet

Despite heavy rain and winds sweeping through Los Angeles, the red carpet for the 16th annual Governors Awards has officially opened.

Early arrivals include Ariana Grande, Jeremy Strong, Elle Fanning, Jennifer Lopez, Cynthia Erivo, and Sydney Sweeney, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

The event, a key stop on the awards season circuit, will honor Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas with Academy Honorary Awards. Dolly Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award but will not attend due to health reasons.

The ceremony, featuring four Oscar statuettes, will take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez (Photo : Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Cynthia Erivo (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety)

Sydney Sweeney (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety) Elle Fanning (Photo: JC Olivera/WWD) Jeremy Strong (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety) Ariana Grande (Photo: JC Olivera/WWD) Celine Song (Photo: JC Olivera/WWD) Emma Stone (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety) Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety) Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: JC Olivera/WWD)

