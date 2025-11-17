Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar, delivers emotional speech on power of cinema - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tom Cruise was honored with an Academy Honorary Award at the Governors Awards on November 16, delivering a heartfelt acceptance speech that celebrated the magic and unifying power of filmmaking.

Presented by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is directing Cruise in an upcoming untitled film set for October 2026, the award recognized Cruise’s extraordinary contributions to cinema.

In his speech, Cruise paid tribute to everyone involved in making films possible and highlighted the way cinema brings people together. “The cinema, it takes me around the world,” he said. “It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

Cruise also spoke about the genesis of his film fandom.

“My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember,” he said. “I was just a little kid in a darkened theater, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to be just exploded on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew. And entire cultures and lives and landscapes all unfolded in front of me, and it sparked something. It sparked a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world. It opened my eyes. It opened my imagination to the possibility that life could expand far beyond the boundaries that I then perceived in my own life. And that beam of light opened a desire to open the world, and I have been following it ever since.”

Cruise has been nominated for four Oscars in the past: Best actor for “Born on the Fourth of July” and “Jerry Maguire,” best supporting actor for “Magnolia” and best picture for his role as a producer on “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Earlier in the ceremony, Cynthia Erivo presented choreographer Debbie Allen with an honorary Oscar. Production designer Wynn Thomas also received a statue celebrating his lifetime of work. The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award was presented to Dolly Parton, who wasn’t able to attend the show in person because of health concerns, so she sent a pre-taped speech.

The Governors Awards red carpet drew scores of actors eager to join the awards season race this year, including Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Emma Stone and many more.

News.Az