Inside Benin’s failed coup: What really happened

The attempted coup in Benin on December 7 marked one of the most serious political shocks the country has experienced in recent decades, highlighting both the fragility of regional stability and the broader wave of political turbulence sweeping across West Africa. A group of soldiers stormed the headquarters of the state broadcaster ORTB, seized the studio, and appeared live on television to declare President Patrice Talon removed from office. Identifying themselves as the Military Committee for Refoundation, the mutineers announced the dissolution of key state institutions, a suspension of the constitution, and the establishment of a transitional authority under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri. The broadcast lasted only a short time before the signal was cut, and within hours government officials announced that the situation had been contained. Loyalist forces had neutralized the mutiny and restored order.

President Patrice Talon, a businessman known as the "king of cotton", has said he intends step down next year after two terms in office

For many observers, the events were unexpected. Benin has long been perceived as one of West Africa’s more stable democracies—a country that avoided the political turmoil, insurgencies, and coups that reshaped the Sahel region over the past five years. Since assuming office in 2016, President Talon has portrayed himself as a reformer committed to economic modernization, expanding infrastructure, reducing dependence on foreign aid, and positioning Benin as a credible partner for the European Union. Under his leadership, the economy registered moderate but steady growth, and the government pursued multiple initiatives to improve the business climate. But this image of stability has increasingly clashed with internal political developments. Critics argue that Talon has steadily concentrated power, reshaped electoral laws to restrict the participation of independent candidates, sidelined the opposition, and used legal tools to weaken or prosecute political rivals. Several prominent opposition figures fled the country, while others faced criminal charges. As the 2026 presidential election draws nearer, political tensions have been quietly but visibly intensifying.

The attempted coup brought these underlying tensions to the surface. According to reports from Reuters, Al Jazeera, and Anadolu Agency, the mutineers’ televised statement was abruptly cut off shortly after it began. At the same time, gunfire was heard in Porto-Novo, the official capital, and in Cotonou, the country’s economic hub. Loyalist members of the presidential guard—widely considered the most trained and best-equipped force in the country—responded swiftly, securing the presidential residence and repelling the mutineers. Benin’s Interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, announced that “the coup attempt has failed,” stressing that the overwhelming majority of the country’s armed forces remained loyal to President Talon. Foreign Minister Shegun Adjadi Bakari likewise affirmed that national security forces were firmly under government control and that order had been restored.

Motorists in Cotonou following a possible coup in Benin on December 7, 2025 [AFP]

Several core factors explain why the coup collapsed so quickly. First, the mutineers lacked broad military support. Many successful coups in West Africa—such as those in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Gabon—relied on powerful military factions, political networks, or deep public discontent. In Benin’s case, the mutineers represented only a small group of disgruntled officers without significant institutional backing. Second, the presidential guard acted rapidly and decisively, preventing the mutineers from consolidating control over vital state institutions. In modern coup dynamics, the ability to control communications, security headquarters, and transportation networks within the first hours is decisive. The Beninese plotters achieved none of these objectives. Third, the coup appears to have been poorly planned. Broadcasting a declaration of power without controlling government buildings, communication towers, or even basic lines of command left the mutineers vulnerable and exposed. Fourth, the attempt received no international support. Western countries—including France, the United States, and members of the European Union—immediately condemned the events. Regional organizations such as ECOWAS expressed firm support for Benin’s constitutional order. In today’s geopolitical climate, the absence of external legitimacy significantly limits a coup’s chances of success.

Nonetheless, the failed coup should not be interpreted as a minor or isolated event. Rather, it reflects deeper structural pressures affecting Benin and the broader region. Since 2020, West and Central Africa have witnessed a cascade of military takeovers—Mali (2020, 2021), Guinea (2021), Burkina Faso (2022), Niger (2023), and Gabon (2023). This wave is driven by a combination of economic challenges, widespread public dissatisfaction, corruption, the spread of extremist groups, and intensifying geopolitical rivalry among global powers including France, the United States, Russia, and China. Against this volatile backdrop, Benin has faced rising security threats along its northern border due to the expansion of jihadist groups operating in Burkina Faso and Niger. Although the country has not experienced the same level of violence as its neighbors, the growing instability in the Sahel places increasing pressure on Benin’s security apparatus, political institutions, and social cohesion.

Domestically, the attempted coup raises questions about internal divisions within the armed forces and the political elite. While Benin has not had a successful coup since 1972, the country’s civil-military relations have always been delicate. The rapid growth of the security sector, increased political centralization under Talon, and the compression of political competition could contribute to frustrations within certain segments of the military. Although the mutiny was small and ultimately unsuccessful, it may reflect broader discontent or rivalries that could resurface in the future—especially as political competition intensifies ahead of the 2026 election.

Benin’s Cotonou this morning

Looking forward, Benin faces several possible trajectories. One likely outcome is that President Talon’s government will tighten security controls and accelerate efforts to consolidate authority. This would include strengthening the presidential guard, restructuring the military chain of command, increasing surveillance, and imposing stricter limits on political activity. While this may reduce the immediate risk of future mutinies, it may also deepen concerns about democratic backsliding and reduce public trust in state institutions. Another possible trajectory is the emergence of renewed unrest or additional coup attempts. If the mutiny exposed deeper fractures within the military or political leadership, these tensions could reappear in more organized or better coordinated forms. Although speculative, such a scenario cannot be ruled out in a region where coup attempts often follow earlier, failed ones. A third, less probable, scenario involves the initiation of political dialogue and confidence-building measures—potentially supported by international partners such as the EU, the African Union, or ECOWAS. Such a process would require concessions both from the government and from opposition groups, and it remains unclear whether either side is prepared to pursue this course.

What is clear is that the attempted coup has altered perceptions of Benin’s stability. Even though the government restored control quickly and effectively, the incident underscores the vulnerabilities of political systems that appear outwardly stable but face internal pressure. Benin now enters a period of heightened uncertainty, shaped by economic challenges, security threats, political tensions, and the approaching presidential election. The government’s response will determine whether the country can reinforce its institutions or whether it risks becoming part of the broader wave of instability spreading across West Africa.

In this sense, the events of December 7 are not simply a failed power grab but a warning sign—an indication that the regional crisis is deepening and that even traditionally stable states must confront the political and security realities reshaping the continent.

News.Az