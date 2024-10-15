Sudan stuns Ghana 2-0 in AFCON 2025 qualifiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Ghana in their Group F qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025. The match, held on Tuesday, October 15, at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benina, Libya, saw second-half goals from Ahmed Al Tash and Mohamed Abdelrahman seal the win for Sudan, News.Az reports.

This result heaps pressure on Ghana’s head coach, Otto Addo, as the Black Stars remain winless after four matches, collecting just two points. The first encounter between the two teams ended in a 0-0 stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium.Sudan, forced to play their home games abroad due to ongoing conflict, has been resilient throughout the qualifiers. They now have seven points from four matches, sitting second in Group F behind Angola, who maintain a perfect record with three wins from three games.Meanwhile, controversy arose in Group D, as Nigeria's national team returned home on Monday after refusing to play their scheduled match against Libya. The Nigerian team cited being stranded for more than 20 hours at a deserted Libyan airport as the reason for their withdrawal.With just a few games left in the group stages, Sudan’s victory places them in a strong position to progress, while Ghana faces an uphill battle to revive their AFCON campaign.

News.Az