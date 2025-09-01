Benin ruling coalition nominates Finance Minister Wadagni for 2026 presidential race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Benin’s ruling parties, the Republican Bloc and the Progressive Union for Renewal, have endorsed Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as their candidate for the 2026 presidential election.

Wadagni, a former Deloitte executive who joined government in 2016, has led economic and financial reforms under outgoing President Patrice Talon, who will step down after two terms—a rare move in the region. The parties highlighted Wadagni’s experience and alignment with Talon’s development agenda, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Political analysts noted the choice reflects strong internal consensus and avoids the need for primaries, signaling continuity in Benin’s reform-driven policies.

News.Az