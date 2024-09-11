Iran was punished for cooperating with Russia
France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have announced new sanctions against Iran for supplying missiles to Russia, supporting its war against Ukraine, reports News.Az via Politico .
In a joint statement, Paris, Berlin, and London condemned Iran’s military involvement, stating, "This marks a dangerous escalation of Iran’s support for Russia, with Iranian missiles potentially reaching European soil, increasing the suffering of the Ukrainian people."
The countries will take immediate actions, including canceling bilateral air services agreements with Iran and targeting key entities involved in Iran's ballistic missile program. The sanctions will also extend to individuals and organizations facilitating the transfer of missiles to Russia.
The joint statement also highlighted plans to sanction Iran Air, the country’s national airline.
An EU spokesperson confirmed that "credible information" has been received regarding Iran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia. These weapons are expected to contribute to Russia’s intensified bombing campaigns on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, increasing the destruction and loss of life.
"Such support for Russia’s terrorizing campaign against Ukraine’s population will be met with a strong EU response," the spokesperson warned, noting that measures are already under consideration for unanimous approval by EU member states.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the concerns, pledging new sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the growing alliance between Russia and Iran poses a significant threat to European security.
The U.S. and EU have already imposed numerous sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, human rights violations, and support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. France, Germany, and the UK called on Iran to "immediately cease all support for Russia's war against Ukraine and halt the transfer of ballistic missiles."
