Israel–Palestine Conflict: Latest developments over the past day

On September 16, Israeli forces launched a major ground offensive into Gaza City, marking a significant escalation in the war with Hamas, News.Az reports.

The assault combined aerial, naval, and ground attacks, and was described as some of the heaviest bombardments the city had experienced in years.

The intensified campaign caused widespread displacement, with thousands of Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza, many traveling south along congested roads.

Casualty figures rose sharply. In Gaza City alone, at least 91 civilians were reported killed during the day, including in raids on residential neighborhoods and religious sites.

On the same day, a United Nations commission released a report stating that Israel’s actions in Gaza amounted to genocide, citing killings, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Israeli officials rejected the findings.

The UN Human Rights Chief condemned the ground assault, calling for it to be stopped and expressing concern over violations of humanitarian and international law.

